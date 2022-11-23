Select Page

City of Windhoek donates a bus, two vehicles to correctional services and Maltahohe Village Council

The City of Windhoek donated a bus and two vehicles to the Namibia Correctional Service and Maltahohe Village Council, which were handed over on 23 November by Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas.

Gawanas said the donations were approved by the Council during a meeting in June and they included a donation of a 1978 model Mercedes Benz public transport bus with a book value of N$40,000, a 1992 model truck as well as a 2014 model sedan vehicle with a combined value of N$87,000.

“The donations were made by the memorandums of understanding signed between the City of Windhoek and Namibian Correctional Service in 2020 and a cooperation agreement signed between the City of Windhoek and Maltahohe Village Council,” she added.

She emphasised that many challenges are hampering effective public service delivery, such as limited financial and human resources, which demand institutions to share experiences and resources to overcome them. “We should work together and share the limited resources at our disposal to ensure continuity and sustainable public service delivery and the donations should strengthen the bond and the spirit of goodwill that exists between the three institutions, as they work together for a common purpose to improve public service delivery,” she said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Namibian Correctional Services, Deputy Commissioner General Anna-Rosa Katjivena said the Correctional Services has a severe shortage of transport and the bus will come in handy in transporting employees who work shifts to get to work.

The Chairperson of the Maltahohe Village Council, Hanna Swartbooi said the village council is faced with serious challenges in executing its mandate, including transportation.

“I am thankful for the donation, which will go a long way in solving some of our problems,” she concluded.

 

