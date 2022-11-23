MTC’s headline earnings per share anticipated to increase

Digital enabler, MTC anticipates profit after tax for the year ended 30 September 2022 on the forecast provided in the prospectus issued on 20 September 2021.

According to a trading statement released this week MTC’s basic earnings and headline earnings per share for the year ended 30 September 2022 are anticipated to increase by between 6% and 11% on the forecast provided in the prospectus issued on 20 September 2021 and to be up between 4% and 9% over the prior period.

The main contributors to the increase relate to cost control measures and operator licenses and universal levies not yet applicable.

Meanwhile, the trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by MTC’s external auditors.

The audited financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022 are expected to be published on or about 8 December 2022.