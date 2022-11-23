Plans to start 3D Seismic surveys in the Orange and Luderitz basins offshore Namibia announced

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced last week plans to start 3D Seismic surveys in the Orange and Luderitz basins offshore Namibia, targeting 63780 square kilometers.

The proposed area covers eight blocks, including Block 2814A, which houses the gas-rich Kudu Gas Field, an offshore gas field in Namibia approximately 170 kilometers northwest of the town of Oranjemund.

The survey will also cover portions of blocks 2813A, 2814B, 2914A, 2915, and 2815.

In a media statement on Friday, TGS said the proposed 3D seismic surveys will support ongoing petroleum exploration activities in the Orange and Luderitz basins following the discovery of oil and gas in the Orange Basin in February.

“The data sets from the proposed 3D seismic surveys will provide critical insight into the regional and local subsurface geological evolution, deep-water offshore basin architecture, structural history and delineate potential drill-ready subsurface reservoirs likely to be situated kilometers below the seafloor,” the statement said.

Oil majors Total Energy and Shell together with joint venture partners Qatar Energy and Impact Oil and Gas, announced earlier this year that they had discovered oil in the Orange Basin.

Although the companies have not yet detailed the quantities found, Namibia’s mines and energy minister said in September the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels.

Offshore seismic survey operations in Namibia began in 1968, but more still needs to be done to have a better understanding of the petroleum systems of deep-water offshore Namibia.

Seismic surveys reduce the risk of drilling multiple dry wells, improve the chances for commercial discovery and reduce the environmental impacts of drilling more wells. (Xinhua)