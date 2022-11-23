NamPower supports Paralympic Team

NamPower sponsored prize money for the Paralympic Team at the 2022 Namibian Annual Sports Awards (NASA) held in Luderitz recently.

NamPower sponsored the awards for the Sportsman of the Year with a Disability, which was won by Ananias Shikongo, at N$100,000, Junior Sportsman of the Year with a Disability, which was won by Fillipus Namweda at N$50,000, Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability, Lahja Ishitile at N$50,000.

“In the same vein, we would like to congratulate the coach of our Paralympic Team, Letu Hamhola for his win as the Best Coach of the year,” added NamPower.

The Namibian Paralympic Team said they are proud to be powered by NamPower, even though it was a tough season we managed to utilize our resources for the athletes. “They went out there to compete and it is always podium finishes,” they concluded.