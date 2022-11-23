Nammilk sporting a fresh look now available on shelves across the country

Nammilk fresh and long-life milk, as well as its fresh cream range, can now be seen on shelves across the country sporting a fresh, contemporary look, Namibia Dairies (ND), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group announced on Thursday.

“We are exceedingly proud and excited to share Nammilk’s new look with the country. One of Namibia’s true heritage brands that many, if not most Namibians grew up with. From its humble beginnings as the Rietfontein Cooperative Creamery, founded in 1946, Nammilk has continued

to evolve, while it consistently stayed close to its essence – pure, healthy goodness,” said ND Managing Director, Leonie Prinsloo.

According to Prinsloo most recently, renewed engaged discussions with our consumers led us to reassess what Nammilk is all about while retaining its relevance in consumers’ minds.

“Accordingly, we are reintroducing our Nammilk range with a contemporary look with the focus on its intrinsic pure goodness, nothing added, nothing is taken away, and no artificial hormones – something we pride ourselves in as a dairy producer and processor – firmly in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prinsloo said Nammilk will continue to be there to provide all families with the essential building blocks to keep them and their children healthy and happy.