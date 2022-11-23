Swakopmund tightens up security ahead of festive season

With safety and security posing a great concern in Swakopmund during the festive season, the Swakopmund Municipality and Namibian Police met, on 22 November to strengthen discussions on increasing the police presence coastal town during the festive season.

Mayor of Swakopmund, Dina Namubes informed the police that it is the municipality’s mandate to ensure the safety and security needs of residents and visitors are met, as she encouraged healthy working relations between the police force and the municipality.

The two entities agreed that 20 Special Field Forces will be deployed to Swakopmund from 15 December for the duration of the festive season.

The Regional Commissioner, Nikolaus Kupembona has committed to fully supporting the initiative and the police force will be visible in and around the town.

The forces will be accommodated at the municipality’s bungalows and provided with meals as a donation from the council.