Tourism visibly on the rebound, confirmed by UNWTO data

According to the United Nations specialised agency, the World Tourism Organisation, international tourism is on track to reach 65% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. For the African continent, tourism arrivals from January to September this year, was up 166% compared to the same period last year.

The latest World Tourism Barometer from UNWTO shows that monthly arrivals were 64% below 2019 levels in January 2022 and had improved to -27% by September. An estimated 340 million international arrivals were recorded in July, August and September of 2022, almost half of the first three quarters of 2022.

An estimated 700 million tourists travelled internationally between January and September, more than double (+133%) the number recorded for the same period in 2021. This equates to 63% of 2019 levels and puts the sector on course to reach 65% of its pre-pandemic levels this year, in line with UNWTO scenarios. Results were boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of destinations.

The Middle East saw international arrivals more than triple (+225%) year on year from January to September 2022, climbing to 77% of pre-pandemic levels. Africa (+166%) and the Americas (+106%) also recorded strong growth compared to 2021, reaching 63% and 66% of 2019 levels, respectively.

The robust recovery of tourism is also reflected in various industry indicators such as air capacity and hotel metrics, as recorded in the UNWTO Tourism Recovery Tracker. Air seat capacity on international routes (measured in available seat-kilometres or ASKs) in January-August reached 62% of 2019 levels.

Africa’s hotel occupancy rate for September 2022, exceeded 60%.

The MS AIDAaura anchored in Walvis Bay harbour on 10 November with more than 900 passengers and 400 crew members disembarking to spend time in the harbour town. Leisure shipping is growing fast as an important source of tourists and a significant contributor to the commercial activity in the harbour. For November and December 2022, some 22 passengers vessels are expected to dock in Walvis Bay.