Nuyoma readies for retirement – GIPF commences with CEO recruitment process

Posted by | Nov 22, 2022 |

The Government Institutions Pensions Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees on Tuesday announced the commencement of the recruitment process for the top executive position of the Fund.

The current Chief Executive and Principal Officer of the GIPF, David Nuyoma, will be heading into retirement in June 2023 after 10 successful and vibrant years at the fund.

“As per the Fund Rules, the CEO/PO role will be appointed by the GIPF Board of Trustees, based on the GIPF Recruitment, Selection, and Termination policy. To this end, the recruitment and selection process has been approved to commence,” the GIPF said in a statement.

According to the GIPF, the fund is committed to conduct an objective, fair, open, and competitive recruitment process and distances itself from past social media reports insinuating that there are candidates earmarked for the position.

“The process will be facilitated by an independent, expert recruitment agency. The GIPF regards recruitment as a key strategic function and therefore the selection process shall be conducted based on an efficient, fair, and transparent manner that the policy prescribes. Suitably qualified women and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply,” they concluded.

 

