Men’s conference to tackle the scourge of violence in the country

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare is hosting the National Men’s Conference from the 22 to 24 November in Ongwediva.

The conference will be held under the theme, ‘Galvanising positive masculinity to end the scourge of violence in Namibia’.

The ministry is collaborating with the Nationhood and National Pride programme and the purpose of the conference is to encourage men to take a stand against gender violence and to promote gender equality among other things.

The event is being live streamed on Facebook on the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology page, on the NBC pages, and on the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare pages.

According to statistics, one in every three women will be subjected to sexual or physical violence during their lifetime and the threat of gender violence for both women and men, girls and boys increase significantly during displacement and times of crisis.