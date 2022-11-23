Rough & Tough rally raises N$650,000 in aid of cancer patients

The yearly Rough & Tough Rally which ended this weekend managed to raise N$650,000 in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia, bringing the total amount raised in aid of cancer patients in the country to more than N$2 million in the five-year existence.

“As a family, we wanted to do something for Namibians, and through supporting the Cancer Association, we know that Namibians across the country benefit. Our family also has a love for vintage cars and as we are all involved in mechanics, it made sense for us to host a rally. It is what we know,” said René Baard, who is in charge of the logistics of the event.

Fifty-seven vintage cars from across the country took part in the 2022 rally that was hosted for the fifth year in a row by the Baard family from Walvis Bay through their businesses Baard Group and Goanikontes Oasis.

“Besides the fact that we raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia, we also want to create awareness and have fun at the same time,” said Philippie Baard, the organiser of the event. “It is not a serious rally; we dress up and have fun events along the road where drivers have to complete certain tasks before they can continue”.

The touring group of 183 drivers and supporters that took part in the three-day event started the rally at Goanikontes Oasis just outside of Swakopmund and ended at the Damara Mopane Lodge of the Gondwana Namibia group.

“We are humbled by the support we get from this family who has managed to create the biggest fundraiser in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia in the Erongo region. We want to thank them and the participants and sponsors of the rally for their dedication and commitment and for choosing to support Namibians afflicted by cancer. We believe this event will from here on just keep on growing,” said Rolf Hansen, CEO of the Cancer Association of Namibia.

The funds will be used to support cancer patients and their families to get through their battle with the

disease.

“We invite Namibians to start getting their cars ready and to contact us early next year to ensure their spots in the event,” said Philippie.

Meanwhile, during Saturday’s event, two return flight tickets to Cape Town, sponsored by FlyNamibia (WestAir) were raffled out. The winners of these tickets are Hesti Langeveld from Swakopmund and Johann Malan from Windhoek. Dr. Bertha Simasiku from Windhoek also won a weekend at Maike’s Guesthouse in Swakopmund.