Paratus strengthens executive team to help enable its rapid expansion

Paratus Namibia this week announced key internal appointments to help enable its rapid expansion.

Managing Director, Andrew Hall who previously held the overall sales function responsibility for the business, has appointed Genevieve Cloete as Executive: Sales, so that he may fully focus on and implement the Paratus Namibia expansion plans more.

The other two key appointments are that of Danie Malan who is the new Executive: Customer Service and Stefan Frank-Schultz takes on the Executive: Technical role.

Genevieve Cloete has over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, ten of which have been with Paratus. Previously the Sales Manager for Namibia, Genevieve has managed a highly motivated and results-driven team. She now takes on the responsibility for retail outlets and Namibia marketing with a strong focus on business growth and increased revenue through the development of targeted sales and marketing strategies.

Danie Malan, previously in charge of Group Carrier Services, is another long-service employee who has been with Paratus for 15 years. Taking over the customer service role from Samantha Geyser (who is the new Group Chief Information Officer), Danie will manage the helpdesk, value-added services (which includes PBX and LAN installations), and activations teams. His primary focus will be on adapting internal processes and procedures to ensure they facilitate optimum quality service delivery.

Stefan Frank-Schultz, as the new Executive: Technical, will look after both the core technology and the revenue assurance teams, ensuring that the business stays well ahead of technological advancement and that adequate capacity and redundancy are in place on the Paratus network as the business expands. Stefan has been with Paratus since 2015 and his new role will see him providing key strategic and operational guidance to assist in the company’s digital and business transformation aims.

Commenting on the new roles, Andrew Hall says: “We have launched a new Data Center recently; we have landed the Google Equiano cable in Swakopmund; we are aggressively expanding our national network footprint. All these interventions are the precursor to many more that are planned over the next few years, and we must have the most experienced people guiding the process. We are all set for the future, which of course is looking extremely bright for Paratus.

Group CEO Schalk Erasmus adds: “We will soon announce new Group positions to lead the charge for our expansion in Africa. The appointments in Namibia, under Andrew Hall’s leadership, will support the Group’s overall goal to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. These are all very positive moves.