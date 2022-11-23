OM staff contributes positively to various communities

Old Mutual staff members demonstrated philanthropy and enabled positive community impact by supporting selected Namibian-based organisations to the value of N$100,000.

During 2022, ten staff members supported ten different initiatives respectively, creating an impact in line with the Old Mutual Foundation’s framework: Financial Well-Being, Education & Skills, and Community Development.

Through the Staff Community Builder Fund, Old Mutual Namibia staff supported community initiatives across Namibia. For instance, the Tulonga Project at the Hage G. Geingob High School, received Grade 12 Physical Science textbooks from Valde Simeon and the Penduka Village received safety wear from Rakotoka Zaire.

Simeon, who was a learner at Hage G. Geingob High School said, “It was an amazing feeling going back “home” and contributing to the school that nurtured me into the individual I am today. I am so glad that the Old Mutual Foundation enabled me to support learners from the streets of Katutura and equip them with the resources to flourish and tackle difficult subjects like Physics AS Level.”

Further, Hilya Indongo supported the Mukwe Orphans and Vulnerable Children Support group (MOVCS) whose prime purpose is to help Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in the Mukwe Constituency in the Kavango Region. Indongo donated school uniforms and says, “I am surrounded by people that believe in my dreams and aspirations, I, therefore, owe it to myself and my community to plough back and inspire children in the Mukwe Constituency. My gratitude goes to the Old Mutual Foundation for making this possible”.

Manfred Kaanjosa supported the Otjohorongo Primary School with mattresses for the school hostel, while Fayette Kahmann supported the David and Goliath Early Childhood Developing Centre located in Swakopmund by catering to overhead expenses. Huldah Hindjou will be supporting the Vaalhoek Neighborhood Watch with fencing for the Vaalhoek Neighborhood. Hindjou is an active community member who believes in advocating for community engagement to combat crime following rife criminal activities in the area.

Additionally, Helvi Amwaama supported the Kalimba Association by donating wood to create employment opportunities for women that will lead to economic empowerment. In line with Old Mutual’s commitment to championing education, the Negongo Junior Primary School in the Okaku Constituency through Simeon Hilongwa received renovation material to revamp the school that was established in 1994.

Lastly, Carmen Foster supported Beautiful Kidz, a welfare organisation that provides care and support to children through education and meeting their physical and psychological needs. Foster donated a computer and a printer.