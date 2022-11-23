A Night in Lisbon: Live concert of FADO to take place at National Theatre

The Embassy of Portugal in Windhoek will host a live concert of FADO with Rodrigo Costa Félix and Ana Margarida on 2 December, at 19h00, at the National Theatre.

The event is open to the general public for free charge. To attend one has to RSVP by 23 November to [email protected]

FADO has been acknowledged in 2011, by UNESCO, as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

FADO is a performance genre incorporating music and poetry widely practiced by various communities in Lisbon. It represents a Portuguese multicultural synthesis of Afro-Brazilian sung dances, local traditional genres of song and dance, musical traditions from rural areas of the country brought by successive waves of internal immigration, and the cosmopolitan urban song patterns of the early nineteenth century.

The dissemination of FADO, through emigration and the world music circuit, has reinforced its image as a symbol of Portuguese identity, leading to a process of cross-cultural exchange involving other musical traditions.

Rodrigo Costa Félix is one of the greatest Fado references of his generation. Professional for over 30 years, he has a presence on stage that is distinguished by elegance, sobriety, and maturity. British Songlines, the most important world music magazine, just acknowledged his last CD “Tempo” as a Top of the World album, describing it “as beautiful and inventive” and “another outstanding disc for fado aficionados”.

Ana Margarida is one of the most exciting voices of the new generation of Fado singers.

She has already performed in countries such as Spain, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Germany, Luxembourg, and Romania. She is currently preparing her first CD, edited by Museu do Fado Discos.

This event is funded by Camões, IP, and also received generous sponsorship from Portuguese entrepreneurs residing in Namibia, which together made this event possible: Auas City Hotel, Gecko Signs, Dunas Safari Tours, O Portuga Restaurant, and Isabel’s Table.