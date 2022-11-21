Select Page

Agronomic Board honours farmers at national awards event

Posted by | Nov 21, 2022 |

The Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) hosted the National Agronomy and Horticulture Awards (NAHA) last week in Grootfontein, where 18 overall winners and 15 runner-up categories received various prized and certificates.

The awards were celebrated under the theme, ‘Promoting growth in crop value chain development’ and aimed to recognize and award the value chain actors that have contributed significantly to the development of the agronomy and horticulture industry in the country.

The Board in a statement said the awards brought together different industry players, farmers processors, traders, and service providers, from all parts of the country to celebrate the milestones of the industry, achieved together over the years.

“NAHA also creates a platform for agronomy and horticulture industry players to network with each other, and share best practices to motivate each other, thus, signifying the importance of the agronomy and horticulture industry development to the Namibia nation at large,” they concluded.

 

