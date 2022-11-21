Geingob says children are to be made a priority to ensure a prosperous and peaceful nation

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Sunday said the country will invest and make the inclusion of children and young people a priority to ensure a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of World Children’s Day which fell on Sunday, Geingob said children are the future leaders of any society, and their childhood and well-being should be safeguarded and protected.

“The country considers the fulfillment of children’s and young people’s rights a collective duty as they are a core pillar of society, and their inclusion in every aspect of life should remain a priority. Their views should be heard on many important issues affecting them. The government continues to make great investments in the well-being of the Namibian child to give them a better future by providing free education from primary to secondary level, grants for orphans and vulnerable children, and school feeding schemes,” Geingob said.

He said leaders and caregivers have the responsibility to bring awareness to children about violence in the forms of abuse, rape, exploitation, and discrimination and to provide an environment in which children are cared for, loved, and provided with basic services to grow into their full potential.

“We should ensure that the well-being of our children is protected and that their interests include any development agenda affecting them now and in the future. We must continue to ensure that the interests of children are always at the center of our socioeconomic development programs. Let us promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that build a better country for our children,” he said.

This year’s World Children’s Day was commemorated under the theme of “Inclusion, for Every Child” which Geingob says is timely as it aims to empower children to call for a better future and a more equal, inclusive world. (Xinhua)