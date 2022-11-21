NAMFISA’s Matomola to represent region on executive committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors

NAMFISA’s CEO Mr. Kenneth Matomola was appointed to serve on the executive committee of the world body of insurance. Matomola was appointed at the 2022 IAIS Annual conference that took place in Santiago, Chile recently, a statement released on Monday said.

The IAIS was established in 1994 as the global standard-setting body responsible for developing and assisting in the implementation of principles, standards, and guidance as well as supporting material for the supervision of the insurance sector.

The organisation of insurance supervisors represents more than 200 jurisdictions and provides a forum for members to share their experiences and understanding of insurance supervision and insurance markets.

IAIS performs a forward-looking role in identifying key trends and developments that could reshape the business of insurance. This supports members in addressing emerging risks and challenges. Currently, technological innovation (including digital), cyber risk, climate risk, conduct and culture, financial inclusion and sustainable economic development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion are the emerging issues on which the association is focused.

The 2022 Annual Conference for the international insurance conference was held under the theme “Changing landscape: the role of the insurance sector in meeting emerging economic and social challenges” with panel sessions on diversity, equity, and inclusion; changing consumer preferences; macroeconomic risks; climate risk and the Insurance Capital Standard.

Matomola also chairs the Committee of Insurance, Securities, and Non-Bank Financial Authorities (CISNA), a sub-structure under the Southern African Development Community (SADC).