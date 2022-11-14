New Peace Corps volunteers pledged allegiance at Okahandja swearing-in ceremony

Fourteen Peace Corps volunteers took the oath this week at the Andreas Kukuri Conference Centre in Okahandja at a ceremony where the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula welcomed them in person.

The US Chargé d’Affaires, Jessica Long, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Daniel Nghidinua, and representatives of Peace Corps partner organizations, were also present to wish the volunteers godspeed in their work in Namibia.

Since arriving at the middle of August, the new volunteers have attended a rigorous twelve-week pre-service training in Okahandja before being sworn in. They will soon lead projects in economic development and community health in communities across Namibia.

The Peace Corps’ eight Economic Empowerment volunteers will work alongside their Namibian counterparts to support the government’s economic development programme. Volunteers will also work with their partner organisations to promote income-generating activities and small business development in their communities.

Six Community Health and HIV/AIDS volunteers will contribute to national HIV mitigation through the United States’ President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and other implementing organizations, volunteer activities will promote behavioural change and build life skills to address barriers to HIV prevention and treatment.

“The US – Namibia partnership is strong and diverse, built upon a foundation of meaningful people-to-people relationships and forged in shared values including democracy, rule of law, and human rights,” said Chargé d’Affaires Long.