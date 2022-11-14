Select Page

Turkish LC Waikiki opens first store in Windhoek

Wernhil Shopping Centre welcomed Turkish clothing brand, LC Waikiki who opened their doors on Friday 18 November, at the city centre mall. The store opening in Windhoek by the fashion retailer forms part of LC Waikiki’s plans to expand further in Africa in line with their mission, Everyone Deserves to Dress Well.

LC Waikiki Country Manager, Sevda Bilen said “the Namibian market is one of the most attractive markets in Africa, thanks to its economic potential, population and location in Southern Africa, therefore, it is a proud moment for us to open the store, as it signifies progress in LC Waikiki’s Africa growth strategy.”

According to our deep observation, Namibia has a good port where products can be easily sent from overseas couturiers and shopping centre investments are growing. Namibia is one of the countries which has economic stability and has an income level above many other African countries in per capita terms. All this kind of positive results encourage us to enter the Namibian market and we would like to be in other cities to reach all our Namibian customers soon,” added Bilen.

The retailer said it wants to increase the number of stores in the country in a short period with several large square metre stores and in 2023 they plan on opening a kids store in Wernhil Shopping Centre as well.

LC Waikiki has more than 1200 stores in 57 countries including Namibia. Their stores are visible in 357 cities around the world and they are market leaders in 22 of the 57 countries.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

