Turkish LC Waikiki opens first store in Windhoek

Wernhil Shopping Centre welcomed Turkish clothing brand, LC Waikiki who opened their doors on Friday 18 November, at the city centre mall. The store opening in Windhoek by the fashion retailer forms part of LC Waikiki’s plans to expand further in Africa in line with their mission, Everyone Deserves to Dress Well.

LC Waikiki Country Manager, Sevda Bilen said “the Namibian market is one of the most attractive markets in Africa, thanks to its economic potential, population and location in Southern Africa, therefore, it is a proud moment for us to open the store, as it signifies progress in LC Waikiki’s Africa growth strategy.”

“According to our deep observation, Namibia has a good port where products can be easily sent from overseas couturiers and shopping centre investments are growing. Namibia is one of the countries which has economic stability and has an income level above many other African countries in per capita terms. All this kind of positive results encourage us to enter the Namibian market and we would like to be in other cities to reach all our Namibian customers soon,” added Bilen.

The retailer said it wants to increase the number of stores in the country in a short period with several large square metre stores and in 2023 they plan on opening a kids store in Wernhil Shopping Centre as well.

LC Waikiki has more than 1200 stores in 57 countries including Namibia. Their stores are visible in 357 cities around the world and they are market leaders in 22 of the 57 countries.