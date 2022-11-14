Geingob inaugurates state-of-the-art Home Affairs headquarters

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob this week inaugurated the new state-of-the-art Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security headquarters in Windhoek.

Speaking at the official inauguration Geingob said as Namibia continues with the process of nation-building, with every new infrastructure project, the government is laying a foundation for a future defined by continued development, peace, safety, and prosperity.

“When I say that the Namibia of today is miles apart from pre-Independence, you just need to look at Windhoek’s skyline to notice the difference. New buildings and new highways define the new Namibia in which we are trying to create a society defined by common identity, harmony, patriotism, and unity,” he said.

Named after the former president, Hifikepunye Pohamba and the first Home Affairs minister after Independence in 1990, the new headquarters is expected to play a major role in the digitization of records and data.