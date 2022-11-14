National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy and Action Plan to be launched

The Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT) will launch the national African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation Strategy and Action Plan for 2022 to 2027 next week on 21 November.

The strategy and action plan will guide and drive implementation and will also enable the country to take full advantage of market access opportunities in the continent.

A training workshop on the status of the AfCFTA negotiations and training women and youth entrepreneurs, corporates, and current and potential exporters will also take place on 22 November in Windhoek, the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) announced Thursday in a statement.

“Part of the implementation of the AfCFTA requires capacity building and training of potential beneficiaries on the opportunities the agreement presents. Due to gender inequality in the continent, women and youth entrepreneurs are faced with challenges of lack of access to information on opportunities in their environment and how to take advantage thereof,” MIT added.

Meanwhile, the MIT said the envisaged workshop will also explore gender-related provisions in trade agreements (global and subregional) and in AfCFTA strategies and provide an update on the status of ongoing AfCFTA negotiations to address identified gaps.

Namibia signed the AfCFTA Agreement on July 2, 2018, and deposited the instruments of ratification on February 1, 2019, which means that the country is set to participate in the AfCFTA, enhancing particularly offering opportunities for economic diversification and value chain development and expansion, to achieve economic transformation.