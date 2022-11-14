Select Page

Inni Amphi slated for Weekend – Roll in the aisles of the Midgard Amphitheatre

Nov 17, 2022

Midgard, a property of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary, O&L Leisure, is gearing up for another Amphitheatre delight from 18 to 19 November 2022 with Inni Amphi, a two-day event filled with all the markings of a good kuier: laughs, stories, music, dance, and food.

On Friday, guests can look forward to gathering around the amphitheater fire while master of ceremonies, Neville Basson, alongside Toks van der Linde from the Toks & Tjops talk show, and Oppiestoep hosts, Wicus van der Merwe and Pietman Geldenhuys, share stories sure to elicit belly laughs all across the audience. Thereafter there will be time to mix and mingle at the Midgard bar, the Pumphouse, with refreshments courtesy of Hartlief and Hansa Draught. Dinner at the Die Stoep restaurant will follow with more bonfire stories to enjoy until late.

The Saturday will take care of the whole family with Midgard’s playgrounds, wide green fields, and horse riding for the kids; an NBL beer tent for the adults and food and drink for all including some Hartlief protein on the spit. Musical performances from Lianie May and the Radio Kalahari Orkes await in the evening and dinner and more stories around the fire will close the night.

Day tickets are available at N$750 per person (includes ticket entry for either Friday or Saturday as well as dinner). For the VIP experience, tickets including dinner, special seating close to the stage, wine and snacks on the table are available at N$950 per day. Bookings can be made at [email protected] or 062 503 888.

 

