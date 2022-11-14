Puma Energy launches solar projects

Puma Energy Namibia officially launched its new network of solar projects, which will be distributed across their retail sites, depots, and terminals. The launch took place at the Van Der Walt Service Station on Thursday.

Puma in a statement said that they now have 24 solar projects operating at retail stations, depots, and terminals in the country, with a combined capacity of 781 kWp able to generate an estimated 1,337 MWh annually. It is estimated that this amount of solar energy would reduce CO2 emissions by 1044 tons per year.

Puma Energy Namibia, General Manager, Adell Samuelson said this project demonstrates a commitment to delivering lower carbon, renewable energy solutions and energizing the communities that they serve.

“Harnessing the power of the sun makes even more sense given the current high energy prices. This project will have a lasting positive impact and deliver significant amounts of clean energy. It is great that we can use our industry expertise and our sites to benefit communities across Namibia in their desire to make a meaningful contribution to reduce our carbon footprint,” added Samuelson.

Samuelson explained that the rollout in Namibia contributes to the wider plans to roll out over 200 solar projects around the world by the end of 2022 with a capacity of 8.640 generating 12,564 with global carbon savings of 9,815 tons CO2.

“In July, Puma Energy committed to opening 200 solar projects across our global network as part of our wider plans to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by the end of 2025,” they emphasized.

Puma explained that installing solar projects on Puma Energy’s assets is just the first step, in the future, they aim to use the expertise they have built to offer solar power and other renewable energy solutions to their larger commercial and industrial customers

“Around 40% of Namibia’s electricity is imported from South Africa, often generated in coal power plants, so harnessing the power of the country’s resources is good for the environment and makes the country less dependent on its neighbours. Harnessing the power of the sun makes even more sense given the current high energy prices,” they concluded.

Staff members of the Van Der Walt Puma Service Station at the solar project’s launch.