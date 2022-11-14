Kavango West health facilities need upgrade and renovations

The Kavango West Regional Council has challenges delivering health services to the inhabitants of the region, which the Deputy Executive Director for Regional Health and Social Welfare Services, at the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Taimi Amaambo will delve into this week.

Amaambo recently made a courtesy visit to the Council, to brief them of her familiarization visit to the region, where she will also seek feedback from the Council’s perspective on issues that need the ministry’s attention.

Amaambo and her delegation will embark on a field visit to different hospitals, health centres, and clinics in the region.

According to Amaambo, the Council is concerned about the abounded Nkurenkuru Hospital Project, especially how staff members do not have accommodation as well as a mental hospital in the region.

“We advise for the health directorate to be decentralised, for more staff to be recruited, for the Procurement Act to be implemented to source out available local products within the Region and for the renovation and upgrading of existing health facilities,” the Council said.