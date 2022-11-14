Local journalism is what makes the media – Call for KAS Media Africa Award for Local Journalism open

KAS Media Africa, the Regional Media Programme for Sub-Sahara Africa of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation has called for print, audio, and video features on the local news to hand in submissions for the e KAS Media Africa Award for Local Journalism

According to a statement this week, to be considered, all submissions must have been published between 1 October 2021 and 30 October 2022, in English or French.

Furthermore, these press products must be accompanied by a description of the genre of the feature, the media in which it was published, and possible reactions by the audiences.

The three winners of the Inaugural Award for Local Journalism will be announced at a Local Journalism Conference, hosted by KAS Media Africa, in Namibia in January 2023.

Submissions should reach us no later than 30 November 2022 and be sent to the following email address: [email protected]