Xinfeng Investment allowed to transport ore to Walvis Bay for export purposes

The Ministry of Mines and Energy will allow Xinfeng Investment to transport crushed ore from their mine to the port in Walvis Bay for export purposes from 11 to 29 November.

The Ministry in a statement said that this approval has been necessitated by the fact that arrangements had previously been made by the company the holder of ML243, including contractual agreements with a vessel that was already en route to Walvis Bay, before the ministry canceled the initial transport permit.

“The company will thus be allowed to transport the crushed ore to Walvis Bay to export 55,000 tons as per the contractual agreement for the industrial testing, which will inform whether to set up a processing plant at the mine,” said the ministry.

The ministry explained that this is a once-off arrangement and the ‘no exports ban’ on the company will apply effective from 30 November until the company’s revised mining program is evaluated and approved.