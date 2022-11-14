Select Page

Xinfeng Investment allowed to transport ore to Walvis Bay for export purposes

Posted by | Nov 16, 2022 |

Xinfeng Investment allowed to transport ore to Walvis Bay for export purposes

The Ministry of Mines and Energy will allow Xinfeng Investment to transport crushed ore from their mine to the port in Walvis Bay for export purposes from 11 to 29 November.

The Ministry in a statement said that this approval has been necessitated by the fact that arrangements had previously been made by the company the holder of ML243, including contractual agreements with a vessel that was already en route to Walvis Bay, before the ministry canceled the initial transport permit.

“The company will thus be allowed to transport the crushed ore to Walvis Bay to export 55,000 tons as per the contractual agreement for the industrial testing, which will inform whether to set up a processing plant at the mine,” said the ministry.

The ministry explained that this is a once-off arrangement and the ‘no exports ban’ on the company will apply effective from 30 November until the company’s revised mining program is evaluated and approved.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Okanjande graphite project seeks EIA approval

Okanjande graphite project seeks EIA approval

3 October 2014

Oil like substance found in the South

Oil like substance found in the South

16 December 2021

Fuel prices stay put this month

Fuel prices stay put this month

1 July 2019

NamPower commences construction of 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line

NamPower commences construction of 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line

31 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<