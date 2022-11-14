Youth from informal settlements to take part in maiden Miss Youth Vibez pencilled for Saturday

Miss Youth Vibez 2022 will be crowned on 19 November at 18:00 at the National Independence Memorial Museum Restaurant, where 15 upcoming models will contest the crown, tickets are N$50 for general tickets and N$250 for VIPs.

Founder of Youth Vibez, Mathew Petrus said Namibia has many talented young people who live in informal settlements who lack opportunities, recognition, exposure, and financial support which drives them to crime and alcohol and drug abuse which destroys their lives.

“This is the first beauty pageant to groom our young models to take part in other major beauty pageants nationally and hopefully to represent our country internationally,” he added.

He further said that to celebrate black culture and promote self-love among young black women, all contestants are encouraged to appear in their natural hair.

“The program for the night is filled with dope entertainment by upcoming artists, Pendrick, Mario and SamZoo, Namlive and Cuti3, Fine Boys, Shikongo Boy, CK Dance Academy, and Dope Dance Boys, who will freshen up the Namibian music scene,” he added.

Miss Youth Vibez will be an annual beauty pageant and Youth Vibez Events, the organizing company is an upcoming youth-led entertainment brand with the aim of scouting upcoming models, dancers, and musicians from informal settlements.

Sponsors include the National Independence Memorial Museum, Comrades Association, Basic Income Grand Coalition of Namibia, Nyanyulized, Front Page Media, and Miranas Modelling Agency.

