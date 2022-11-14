Select Page

Climate change is the biggest global threat, young people in Africa and Europe

Posted by | Nov 16, 2022 |

Climate change is the biggest global threat, young people in Africa and Europe

The “Securing our Future” report released on Wednesday at COP27, spoke to 100 young people from Africa and Europe about what they see as the greatest threats to global security; participants raised climate change and its consequences such as food security and severe weather events as their main concerns; young people from both Africa and Europe felt there should be more funding for alternative sources of energy, particularly renewables.

The European Investment Bank is partnering with the citizen-engagement platforms, Debating Africa and Debating Europe, on a focus group project asking 100 young people, aged between 18-35, about their concerns about some of the major challenges facing the world today.

As summarised in the report, “Securing Our Future: 100 African & European Voices on Climate Change, Conflict and Security”, the focus groups found that young people from both Africa and Europe are very concerned about the future in a world threatened by climate change.

Every single European and most African participants cited it as a major concern while those from Africa who did not often raised other threats that they perceived as driven by climate change, such as food insecurity, severe weather events, and adverse economic conditions. Participants from both continents were keenly aware of the interlinkages between climate change and other threats such as migration, resource scarcity, and violent conflicts.

The focus groups also explored the role of international institutions and how they should respond to the climate emergency. They found: Both African and European young people felt there should be more funding for alternative sources of energy, particularly renewables; Linked to their support for renewables, Europeans wanted to see countries end the use of gas, oil, and coal, and any subsidies these sources of energy received; Africans wanted climate change interventions to focus less on the global threat and more on the current impact on Africa, notably the effects on food and energy security.

Meanwhile, participants urged partnerships between governments and institutions on mitigation and adaptation projects.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Back to school logistics

Back to school logistics

27 November 2014

2012 Formula 1 commences

2012 Formula 1 commences

2 November 2012

“Our goal is to surpass developed countries,” African Development Bank VP tells fourth industrial revolution forum

“Our goal is to surpass developed countries,” African Development Bank VP tells fourth industrial revolution forum

21 February 2020

Transport inflation decreases to 3.7% in March

Transport inflation decreases to 3.7% in March

17 April 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<