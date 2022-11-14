/Huibes community benefit from Environmental Investment funded project

The Integrated Wildlife and Sustainable Rangeland Management for improved livelihoods projects were handed over to the /Huibes Conservancy communities in the Hardap Region on 14 November.

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said the project enhances the climate change resilience of communities in the /Huibes landscape area through an integrated farming system.

He further said the farming communities and specifically the small farmers have the potential to contribute significantly to national food security as well as the national economic growth of the country.

“It is in our best interest to foster conservation of our natural resources through a community based natural resource management system as established by the Ministry,” he added.

Sponsors of the project the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) said the project is aimed at enhancing the climate change resilience of communities in the /Huibes landscape area through integrated farming systems.

“The project objectives include establishing livestock breeding and livestock revolving bank and enhancing community food security through backyard gardens and poultry production,” they added.

The Fund said the project has ensured that 6 backyard gardens have been established, two hydroponic units for fodder production have been completed and 292 goats of which 10 are rams of small stock breeding scheme procured livestock, chicken feeds and feeder and 400 chickens procured will be distributed to the identified household of beneficiaries.

“Situated in the Daweb Constituency, the /Huibes Conservancy was funded to the tune of N$1.5 million under the Ecosystem-Based Adaptation investment window under the Empower to Adapt (EDA) project, which is centred around Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource Management in the country (CBNRM ED Project).

