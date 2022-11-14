Select Page

Women and green hydrogen discussion held

The RDJ Group hosted a public discussion on ‘Imagine the future: Women and Green Hydrogen’ on 10 November in Windhoek.

The Group hosted leadership sessions that covered various topics related to the future of the green hydrogen industry in the country and its impact on gender matters.

Furthermore, the event looked at the exciting new roles that women are encouraged to aspire to as contributions to the energy industry.

“We will continue to provide public awareness through its engagement that offers factual information and data that is focused on the economy primarily through the Energy and Sustainability sectors in Africa and beyond,” they added.

RDJ Group is a 100% Namibian-owned and operated publishing house with a wide range of publication and thought leadership events and is focused on the Energy and Sustainability landscape.

 

