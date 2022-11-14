Select Page

Annual inflation in October steady at 7.1%

Posted by | Nov 15, 2022 |

Annual inflation in October steady at 7.1%

The annual inflation rate measured monthly, was 7.1% higher in October 2022 than in October 2021 when it stood at 3.6%.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased by 0.2% compared to 0.1% recorded a month earlier. Transport and Food and non-alcoholic beverages components continued to be the main drivers of the annual inflation rate with a contribution of 2.6 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.

Statistician General, Mr Alex Shimuafeni, said that in terms of zonal inflation, the central regions (Zone 1) recorded the highest annual inflation rate of 7.8% followed by Zone 3 (Hardap, Omaheke, //Karas, and Erongo) at 6.8% and Zone 1 (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi) at 6.5%.

The main contributors to the October annual inflation rate were Transport (2.6 percentage points); Food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.7 percentage points); Alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.9 percentage points); Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (0.6 percentage points) and Furnishing household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (0.5 percentage points).

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Overall inflation rate increases during December 2020 – Money and Banking Statistics

Overall inflation rate increases during December 2020 – Money and Banking Statistics

1 February 2021

Only banks win under new investment regulations

Only banks win under new investment regulations

18 January 2016

Breweries revenue shoots up by 14%

Breweries revenue shoots up by 14%

26 September 2022

MTC launches SmartShare

MTC launches SmartShare

22 February 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<