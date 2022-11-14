Zambezi Youth Summit and Business Expo to kick-off next week

The annual Zambezi Youth Summit and Business Expo will take place at Katima Sports Complex from 24 to 26 November and highlight a cross-culture exchange, self-exploration, business finance, youth development, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and ICT.

The objectives of this expo according to the Patron of the event, Comrade Austin Samupwa is to stimulate cross-culture, peace, and companionship between the youth of different business ideas.

“Our desire for this expo is to showcase their businesses to the local and regional and demonstrate talent, skill, and business capacity among the youth in the Zambezi region and beyond. To develop leadership, team building, and entrepreneurial skills among participants and empower them to take leadership on national projects and developmental objectives. We would like to encourage delegates to find themselves through various methodologies of self-exploration and to seek funding, and mentorship for the success of their projects and businesses. Lastly, we want to invigorate and achieve greater self-awareness, a positive sense of well-being among delegates of different Regions in Namibia,” he added.

A call to corporates was shared through a gala dinner that took place on 30 July and companies pledged their support. A few companies did not hesitate to come on board and applauded the organisers for taking such initiatives to the regions.

Committee member of the Zambezi Youth Summit Ms. Malala Matomola urged business members to come on board as sponsors and most importantly entrepreneurs to make use of this event to showcase their products and services.

“This invitation extends to Government institutions, corporates, entrepreneurs, and Non – Governmental

Organizations are to come to the Zambezi Region to showcase their products and services.

Most importantly to support the Youth in this business initiative. All Namibian Youth Business owners, organizations and affiliates, Government services, corporate institutions, and NGOs should take advantage of this platform. Applicants from all over the country are eligible to participate. Participants will have a chance to experience the majestic Zambezi and meet entrepreneurial like-minded youth under a single umbrella,” she concluded.

Meanwhile on 24 November, the business community is invited to attend the launch, which will be graced by His Worship Shamalaza and the Executive Director of the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service Dr. Audrin Mate.

More information may be obtained via email at [email protected].

Patron of the event, Comrade Austin Samupwa

