Geingob conducts maiden visit to NAMDIA headquarters

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Monday conducted his maiden visit to its Namib Desert Diamond (NAMDIA) headquarters.

The visit follows an invite under the newly appointed Chief Executive Ms. Alisa Amupolo’s 100 Days-In-Office objectives, a statement released said.

As NAMDIA enters into a new five-year integrated strategy of business refinement and expanding horizons, the objective of the visit was to primarily showcase NAMDIA’s Purchase Entitlement and provide an overview of its mandate and strategic objectives.

The event was attended by Geingob, Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, and part of the programme, including the inauguration of Dr. Hage G. Geingob Boardroom, where the main business of NAMDIA is conducted and a close-up inspection of rough diamonds in the Headquarters’ highly secured Diamond Production Zone.

The NAMDIA Board of Directors, Executive Management, and staff were honored to have hosted the Head of State and to have the opportunity to showcase its operations

“The NAMDIA team is committed to building a strong and proudly Namibian brand and carving out a place for Namibian diamonds on the global diamond market stage,” the statement concluded.

