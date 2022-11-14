Select Page

Geingob conducts maiden visit to NAMDIA headquarters

Posted by | Nov 14, 2022 |

Geingob conducts maiden visit to NAMDIA headquarters

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Monday conducted his maiden visit to its Namib Desert Diamond (NAMDIA) headquarters.

The visit follows an invite under the newly appointed Chief Executive Ms. Alisa Amupolo’s 100 Days-In-Office objectives, a statement released said.

As NAMDIA enters into a new five-year integrated strategy of business refinement and expanding horizons, the objective of the visit was to primarily showcase NAMDIA’s Purchase Entitlement and provide an overview of its mandate and strategic objectives.

The event was attended by Geingob, Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, and part of the programme, including the inauguration of Dr. Hage G. Geingob Boardroom, where the main business of NAMDIA is conducted and a close-up inspection of rough diamonds in the Headquarters’ highly secured Diamond Production Zone.

The NAMDIA Board of Directors, Executive Management, and staff were honored to have hosted the Head of State and to have the opportunity to showcase its operations

“The NAMDIA team is committed to building a strong and proudly Namibian brand and carving out a place for Namibian diamonds on the global diamond market stage,” the statement concluded.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Legal practitioners encouraged to embrace a pro bono culture

Legal practitioners encouraged to embrace a pro bono culture

11 February 2022

Namibia, Tanzania ink agreements targeting tourism, art, culture and youth development

Namibia, Tanzania ink agreements targeting tourism, art, culture and youth development

3 December 2019

EU hands over IT equipment for E-Learning Resource Centre

EU hands over IT equipment for E-Learning Resource Centre

27 April 2018

Central bank, Nampol warn against counterfeit banknotes

Central bank, Nampol warn against counterfeit banknotes

5 October 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<