Matheus represent nation at the 10th Mister Africa Internationals in Angola

Mr. NGO (non-governmental organisation) Namibia 2022, Nikanor Matheus will represent the country at the 10th Mister Africa International, scheduled to take place from 23 to 26 November in Luanda, Angola.

Executive Producer of Mister Africa International, Promise Adebayo in a statement said Matheus is the only candidate from Namibia who is expected to compete with other men from different African countries who made it to this final stage of selection.

“Matheus together with the other participants will be expected to join a panel of discussion on the significance of men’s mental health, which is a high-level dialogue, stimulated by the current drastic increase in the number of male suicides around the world,” added Adebayo.

Mister African International Organisation is an international male pageant that has been held since 2012 in London with the primary aim of empowering men all over the world and raising funds for different initiatives around Africa including education, talent, and skill acquisition.

