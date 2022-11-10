Visitors to pay to enter Dune 7

Local and foreign visitors going to Dune 7 in the Dorob National Park will from now on have to pay entry fees to enter the popular attraction.

The move is to ensure that the standards of the much admired recreational facility are maintained and the experience of the visitors is enhanced, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) said in a statement.

Ministerial spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said the fee structure is as follows: there will be no charge for Namibian children under the age of 16, and there will be no charge for children under the age of 8 for all nationals.

“Namibians over the age of 16 will be charged N$50, visitors who are from SADC countries and over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years will be charged N$50, while visitors from other countries over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years will be charged N$100 per person, visitors from SADC countries over the age of 16 will be charged N$100 and visitors from other countries over the age of 16 will be charged N$150,” added Muyunda.

Muyunda further said they will offer the recreational area as a tourism concession by the Tourism Development Plan for Dorob National Park.

“Through this concession, more tourism products and services will be developed not only to ensure an acceptable standard of the area but also to enhance the visitor’s experience,” he added.

He urged visitors to the Dune 7 recreation to cooperate and work with the Ministry in ensuring that the new facilities should be looked after and not vandalised.

“We are also renovating the existing ablution facilities and constructing two new ones, we are renovating and upgrading the braai facilities and constructing five new ones, we are putting up cable fences for the recreational area and constructing an entrance gate and reception office at Dune 7,” said Muyunda.

He highlighted that the management of the recreational area has been difficult for them due to vandalism and litter being the main problems.

“The ablution facilities and other infrastructure at the recreational area have been vandalised to the point where they are currently non-functional, costing a significant amount of money to repair,” he emphasised.

The Game Product Trust Fund co-funded the renovations and upgrades.

