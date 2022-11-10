Early childhood development receives assistance from connectors of positive change

The Capricorn Foundation committed N$300,000 towards the Amos Meerkat Syllabus (AMS) Project. The AMS Project aims to equip informal preschools on farms and around remote areas with an appropriate Christian curriculum and teaching aids, getting children aged five and six-year-olds ready for schooling.

The funds donated by the Capricorn Foundation are earmarked towards preparing the 2023 AMS materials and the training of new teachers, this December.

“The Capricorn Foundation understands the great need for ECD investment as outlined by the government in the Harambee Prosperity Plan II under the Social Progression Pillar. A child who has benefited from a quality ECD can perform better in school and with the development of their emotional, social and intellectual skills. This is, therefore, what we mean by investing in our future generations,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

Many preschool children need the opportunity to attend a preschool facility to ensure that they are school ready and equal to other Grade 1 learners.

AMS has attended to this very focused and unique need since its commencement in 2012, reaching 5000 preschool children annually across the country from Luderitz in the far south to Katima Mulilo in the far north of Namibia.

Hits: 2