Dr Esperance Luvindao named Lexus brand ambassador

Pupkewitz Lexus this week introducesd Dr Esperance Luvindao as their Brand Ambassador at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Premiere.

The luxury car dealer said, when Lexus appeared in 1989, they started with two models only, and only in the USA. In the meantime, they have steadily expanded their product range and grown their global reach to 90 countries and territories.

Head of Marketing for Pupkewitz Motors, Veruschka de la Harpe said that “the Lexus brand has been long misunderstood in the Namibian context however Pupkewitz Lexus is more than a premium brand, it is the quintessence of sheer luxury, comfort, fun, and innovation in so many ways and we’re ecstatic as to where the brand is moving in Namibia.”

The Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise and Lexus once again joined forces as Lexus is the official automotive partner of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The all-electric RZ 450e Lexus’ technologically advanced Battery Electric Vehicle brings a specialised trait to the warrior’s arsenal: An electrifying attitude.

Etienne Steenkamp, the Franchise Director of Pupkewitz Lexus said, “Partnering with the esteemed Dr Luvindao is an absolute honour as she represents the Lexus brand with poise and confidence.”

Luvindao is a medical doctor, international health advocate, international speaker, public speaking coach, and poet. She studied medicine at the University of Namibia School of Medicine, and she has an MBA with a focus in Healthcare Management from the University of South Africa. In addition, she is an Executive and Management Coach from the University of Cape Town, registered with the International Coaching Federation.

In 2022, Dr. Luvindao was listed on Forbes 30 under 30 for Africa. Her One Step at A Time healthcare initiative provides free medical advice, health education, and health outreach to community members across Namibia and the African continent.

Luvindao was also awarded the Queen’s Point of Light Award for her role in healthcare in February 2022 and as an international Speaker, she spoke at the Gitex Healthcare Conference in Dubai in 2022. Earlier this year, she also graced the Africa Women’s Summit in Rwanda as a speaker.

“Lexus is not just a car. It is a brand. It represents luxury. Lexus vehicles are the epitome of class. I am extremely excited and look forward to working with Lexus and the team as their brand ambassador,” she said.

