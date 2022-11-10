Curious young local students experience the magic of Chinese Tradition Medicine

Curious, yet nervous students at the Chairman Mao Zedong High School, located in Otjomuise, got their first taste of Chinese Tradition Medicine (TCM), as the Chinese Medical team intensified its drive to impart new health techniques to locals.

“It felt like a pinch at first, but later I felt relaxed and I would love to experience more of such therapy,” described Anita Joseph following some acupuncture therapy.

Joseph was one of the many excited Grade 10 learners who are currently learning the Chinese language and culture at the school through the Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Namibia.

The Chinese Medical team’s visit to the school formed part of the student’s experience in their studies of the Chinese Language and culture as they showcased various TCM therapies to the visibly eager bunch.

The team leader Dr. Zhou Haijiang performed various TCM therapies, including acupuncture, cupping, massotherapy, and scrapping as well as the 8 Chinese fitness exercises, to the curious and excited students and explained how TCM is intertwined historically with Chinese traditional culture.

One of the learners left in awe was Abiator Indongo who had a chance to experience tui na massage.

“Wow, what a great experience it was,” he said, while he described it as one of the most relaxing muscle massages that one could get.

“I recently started learning the Chinese language in the past three weeks, but so far it has been a great experience. I look forward to learning more,” he said.

Equally impressed Emurensia Uahupirapi said the Chinese lessons they have commenced with are amazing and the experience is great.

“I love the language it is interesting and fun to learn,” she said.

Uahupirapi who had the cupping therapy said the technique looks painful at first glance but it is relieving and she would recommend it to other people.

“My journey so far is full of learning. I hope one day I can visit China and learn more about their lifestyle and culture and maybe I can be able to grasp much more for the future,” she said.

The CI director at the UNAM, Liu Dianbo, who also took part in the TCM activities with the learners to encourage them told Xinhua that they recently commenced with Chinese lectures at three different places, and at Mao Zedong High School there is one lecturer who conducts lessons three days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.

“This was the physical mandarin course for this class,” he explained while adding that from next semester if they have enough Chinese lecturers we will offer two Chinese classes, one for learners and one for the teaching staff of that school.

Mao Zedong Principal, Elizabeth Bamm said that one of the highlights of this year was the reintroduction of Chinese classes after having been disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our learners are very excited, they are learning and look forward to grasping more Chinese language and culture,” she said, commending the CI and the Chinese Medical doctors for their continual support in making a difference in the lives of many Namibians and hopes the Namibian and Chinese government continue with their fruitful relations.

Hits: 1