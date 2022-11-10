Erongo Council’s community development fund helps budding entrepreneurs with new equipment

By Adolf Kaure.

Six entrepreneurs benefitted form the Erongo Regional Council’s Community Development Fund (CDF) after they received a range of equipment and utensils for their respective businesses on Thursday in Hentiesbaai

The CDF has availed N$125,000 for 16 projects in Arandis and Hentiesbaai during this financial year.

Speaking at the handover of the equipment, Hentiesbaai Regional Councillor, Benitha Ibamba, said the Community Development Fund was initiated to plough back into the community.

“We need to economically empower our people so that our entrepreneurs can grow for the betterment of our country,” said Ibamba.

The equipment include a gas stove, a microwave oven, an inventor, a grinder, two sewing machines, tables and pots, among other things. The regional council stated that some of the machines are still outstanding. However, these will be made available at a later stage.

“We want to venture into group projects with the community to acquire brick making machines to build shelters for them,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Napopye Mathias (32) extended her gratitude to the Erongo Regional Council for giving her two electric sewing machines. She owns MJ Clait Trading and started sewing in 2008 when she learned the craft from her mother. She said it is her intention to get more sewing training in the future.

“Sewing is my passion. The machine that I owned broke. With what I received today, I can flourish,” said Matthias. Being married with two children , the entrepreneur said it is now possible to help provide for her family due to the CDF contribution. “I will go to COSDEC (Community Skills Development Centre) for training and get more skills,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the COSDEC business development manager, Violet Simata, said that skills acquired through learning are permanent. “Once you have learned a skill, nobody can take it away from you,” said Simata.

She also encouragd the entrepreneurs to create businesses for themselves and jobs for others.

The Regional Council committed to an assessment to ensure that the equipment is used for their intended purpose.

The six beneficiaries, their equipment along with the Hentiesbaai Mayor, His Worship Lewies Vermaak and Arandis regional councillor, Benitha Ibamba. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)

Hits: 1