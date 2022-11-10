Select Page

Mother nature unforgiving – windstorm destroys school structure in Rundu

The school hall structure at Ruben Makarango Combined School was recently destroyed, by a heavy windstorm experienced in the Sauyemwa location in Rundu.

The structure was built in 2018 as part of the school’s capital project with contributions from parents and the school community.

Acting School Principal, Maria Kudumo said the damage will negatively affect the school’s activities as the facility served as an exam venue.

“The hall served as an exam venue for our learners and a waiting area for pupils who attend the afternoon sessions, it is a challenge especially during the rainy season because learners will now have to wait under trees,” she added.

Kundumo further indicated that the facility was also used for income-generating purposes as communities surrounding the school often hire the facilities for private events and community meetings.

“Roof sheets of the school feeding programme’s kitchen were also blown, but no injuries were recorded and although the cost of the damages is yet to be determined, the structure was constructed for N$150,000,” concluded Kundumo.

 

