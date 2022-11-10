Back-to-back cricket tri-series in store for the Cricket squad

Cricket Namibia will host back-to-back Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 Championship one-day international (ODI) tri-series during November and December.

As part of their schedule for the build-up towards qualification for the 2023 ICC men’s cricket World Cup in India, Namibia will host Papua New Guinea and the United States from 17 to 27 November.

After that Namibia will then host Scotland and Nepal in another tri-series from 30 November to 9 December.

Each tri-series will see teams play a total of six ODIs with teams competing for the top three spots in League 2.

The Cricket Namibia squad recently returned from Australia, where they managed to register a stunning 55-run upset victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash opener, unfortunately thereafter could not progress to the super 12.

Hits: 1