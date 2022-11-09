Select Page

NAMFISA appoints new manager for pension funds and friendly societies

Shikesho Lazarus has been appointed as Manager for Pension Funds and Friendly Societies as of 17 October, at the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA).

NAMFISA said Shikesho has over 10 years of experience in banking, audit, and financial services regulation. He joined NAMFISA in 2015 as a Financial Analyst and rose to the position of Senior Financial Analyst in the Conduct and Compliance department in 2020.

Shikesho is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) with the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

His qualifications include a postgraduate diploma in Risk Management from the University of South Africa, a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from the Namibia Business School, and a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting and Finance.

He also boasts professional certificates from the Chartered Insurance Institute in the UK and the Cambridge Fintech and Regulatory Innovation from the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

 

