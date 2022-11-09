Alweendo to discuss investment opportunities across Namibia and Angola’s oil and gas industry at AOG

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo will be joining Angolan oil and gas companies, investors, and policymakers as well as regional, continental and global partners, as a keynote speaker, at the 2022 edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition from November 29 to December 01 in Luanda.

Representing Namibia, one of the world’s fastest-growing oil and gas investment destinations, the presence of Alweendo at AOG 2022 is crucial in shaping serious conversations around the massive investment opportunities across Angola’s entire hydrocarbon value chain and the role the country’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources play in ensuring energy security and driving socio-economic developments across the region, according to a statement from Energy, Capital & Power (ECP),

Under this year’s AOG theme ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola,’ H.E Alweendo will highlight the importance of regional cooperation and improved private sector participation and partnerships with global financial partners to maximize Angola’s oil and gas boom.

For instance, as Namibia and an increasing number of regional and international energy companies and investors explore opportunities to invest in Angola’s rich oil and gas downstream landscape including in the development of refineries, AOG 2022 is the ideal platform for the minister and global investors to connect with Angola’s key decision makers and energy stakeholders to discuss, negotiate and sign energy investment deals.

Moreover, as massive Angolan upstream projects are underway and Angola increasing focus on exploration to boost its energy reserves, a myriad of investment opportunities remain to be tapped and AOG represents the best platform for Angola to showcase its market strength and opportunities as well as close industry-changing investment deals.

At AOG 2022, Alweendo will join other African Energy and Hydrocarbons Ministers and global investment institutions in high-level meetings and investment forums to discuss the future of both Angola and Africa’s energy sectors.

