City of Windhoek appoints acting CEO

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has appointed George Mayumbelo as the acting Chief Executive effective from 9 to 30 November.

Mayumbelo will take over from O’Brien Hekandjo who acted as CEO from 16 August until 8 November.

The municipal authority in a statement said that Mayumbelo is a strategic executive from the Human Capital and Corporate Services Department.

“As an organisation, we believe that under his leadership the organization will continue to strive for success,” they added.

“We thank Hekandjo for his contribution and wish Mayumbelo all the best in his new role,” they concluded.

