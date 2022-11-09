Select Page

Khomas Governor visits family of Stinkwater victims, conveys condolences

Posted by | Nov 9, 2022 |

Khomas Governor visits family of Stinkwater victims, conveys condolences

By David Adetona.

The Khomas Regional Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, earlier this week visited the bereaved next of kin of Getrude Rooi and er daughter, Goldie Landsberg, who were killed in a shooting incident at Stinkwater near Dordabis.

Gertrude Rooi (57) and Goldie Landsberg (30) were fatally shot when the woman’s estranged husband, Edward Rooi (57) allegedly attacked them at the house where they were staying and shot both.

The Governor said “It bothers me and makes me more concerned to come and greet the family and learn more about what happened. The couple has been separated for two years because of an abusive relationship that has occurred several times. The perpetrator had a pistol, was under the influence of alcohol from a party, and killed the people.”

“I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time on behalf of my self and my Office, as well as the Khomas Regional Council and residents of the region. We wish the family all the strength and do not believe that you must be alone in this mourning time,” she added.

“Let me inform you that I will be attending the burial of the two persons in Stinkwater. I was informed that the burial ceremony will be in Stinkwater from 18 to 19 November 2022,” said the Governor.

From right to left, the Khomas Governor’s personal assistant, Plantini Kajaoha, the Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, the family of accused man, Lazarus Awaseb, Aline Awaseb, Charlotte Rooi and (left at the back) Willy Hoxabeb. (Photograph by David Adetona)

 

Hits: 2

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Micro-project fund for girl empowerment gets boost from German Embassy

Micro-project fund for girl empowerment gets boost from German Embassy

22 October 2018

Power utility powers maiden National Youth Games

Power utility powers maiden National Youth Games

9 May 2018

42 years with one bank

42 years with one bank

10 July 2015

US-funded project to help reduce gender violence kicks off next year

US-funded project to help reduce gender violence kicks off next year

5 December 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<