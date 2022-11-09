Khomas Governor visits family of Stinkwater victims, conveys condolences

By David Adetona.

The Khomas Regional Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, earlier this week visited the bereaved next of kin of Getrude Rooi and er daughter, Goldie Landsberg, who were killed in a shooting incident at Stinkwater near Dordabis.

Gertrude Rooi (57) and Goldie Landsberg (30) were fatally shot when the woman’s estranged husband, Edward Rooi (57) allegedly attacked them at the house where they were staying and shot both.

The Governor said “It bothers me and makes me more concerned to come and greet the family and learn more about what happened. The couple has been separated for two years because of an abusive relationship that has occurred several times. The perpetrator had a pistol, was under the influence of alcohol from a party, and killed the people.”

“I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time on behalf of my self and my Office, as well as the Khomas Regional Council and residents of the region. We wish the family all the strength and do not believe that you must be alone in this mourning time,” she added.

“Let me inform you that I will be attending the burial of the two persons in Stinkwater. I was informed that the burial ceremony will be in Stinkwater from 18 to 19 November 2022,” said the Governor.

From right to left, the Khomas Governor’s personal assistant, Plantini Kajaoha, the Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, the family of accused man, Lazarus Awaseb, Aline Awaseb, Charlotte Rooi and (left at the back) Willy Hoxabeb. (Photograph by David Adetona)

