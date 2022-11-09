Food security initiatives receive support from Capricorn Foundation

With around 26% of the population estimated to suffer from food insecurity and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, the Capricorn Foundation, under its Vulnerability Programmes, seeks to address social issues such as poverty by partnering with like-minded organisations to bring about positive change.

The Capricorn Foundation recently committed N$150,000 to three organisations to support the most vulnerable in society.

Three organisations received a donation of N$50,000 each from the Capricorn Foundation in the last month towards food support:

Response Action-Based Organisation: A non-profit organisation that responds to calls on various incidents of domestic violence, neglect, or abuse that occur in all areas of Windhoek. The project also supports those involved to get the correct assistance and assist the affected families with food support.

Daily Bread Feeding Scheme: Daily Bread is a soup kitchen based in Walvis Bay, providing over 300 hot meals weekly in the community of Naraville and Kuisebmund. The project targets unemployed people living in poverty and those affected by post-Covid-19 conditions. The project’s main aim is not only to provide meals but to give its beneficiaries a sense of self-value, restore their dignity, and empower them to have hope that they are cared for.

Happy Land Children’s Home and Safe Haven: Founded in 2006 in Henties Bay, Namibia, Safe Haven’s goal is to provide shelter, basic needs, education, and physical and emotional support to unwanted and vulnerable kids aged 0 – 18. The centre currently houses 30 children.

“The Capricorn Foundation aims to make an overall positive social impact on society by responsibly supporting programmes that address national priorities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our efforts under Vulnerability Programmes support SDG 1, No Poverty, and SDG 2, Zero Hunger”, said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

