Windhoek Municipality warms of possible colour change and smell of drinking water

Posted by | Nov 9, 2022 |

The City of Windhoek has been notified by bulk water supply, NamWater, that they are experiencing high iron and manganese levels in the Von Bach Dam.

Although NamWater has already put measures in place to improve the quality of the water, this change may result in a slightly unpleasant taste, smell, and discolouring in Windhoek’s potable water supply over the next few days, the municipality said in a statement.

“Our laboratory tests have confirmed that despite these possible changes, our water remains fit for human consumption and does not pose any health risks,” they added.

The City of Windhoek Laboratory conducts daily water quality tests to ensure that our water remains safe for consumption.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the municipality concluded.

 

