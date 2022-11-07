Cohen strikes gain – Continues dominance in fistball

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) recorded its fifth Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament title in a row on Saturday, 5 November in Windhoek.

The hosts CFC 1, won in a tightly contested Category A final. Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 3 won the Category B trophy. In the Under 13 category, SKW Wildcats celebrated its victory in the National Cup.

In the Category A final, the Cohen got off to a brilliant start and overran SKW 1 with an 11:2 score line in the first set. After the change of sides, SKW 1 turned the tables when Michael Baas scored and kept the defending champion at bay. After the equalizing sets, SKW 1 continued where it left off. Player of the Day, Michael Baas, took advantage of the weak CFC 1 defence to take a 2:1 lead. CFC 1 was close to defeat after 46 unbeaten matches when SKW 1 had set and match point in the fourth set at a score of 9:10. Nevertheless, Rico Kühnle Kreitz, who kept CFC hopes up the entire match with his precise serves, turned the set in favour of the host. Neither team was able to pull away in the decisive set either. In the end, CFC 1 celebrated its eighth title in nine years with a 3:2 victory over SKW 1.

With their strategic precision play and leaving very little to luck, CFC 1 advanced into the Category final after a sovereign semi-final win against SFC 1. SKW 1 won the second semi-final encounter against the league runners-up, CFC 2, with three points. In Category B, the green and whites; SKW 3 and SKW 2, won their semi-finals. The third team celebrated the B category title in the final after beating their clubmates 3:1.

In Group A, the defending champions CFC 1, and three teams from guests SKW, met each other. CFC 1, who contested the preliminary round with only four players, won all their matches. SKW 1 came second with SKW 3 and SKW 2, second and third respectively. In Group B, CFC 2 fought for group victory after a difficult start. SFC 1 finished second with the same number of points. CFC 3 and SKW 4 qualified third and fourth respectively after the preliminary round for the Category B semi-final games.

Bobby Sinclair from SKW Under 13 was voted Youth Player of the Day. Hardy Spoerer from CFC was named ‘The Most Valuable Player of the 2022 season, while Rico Kühnle-Kreitz, also from CFC, was awarded the Player of the Year trophy. Tamara Grögli from SKW’s youth academy was named the Youth Player of the Year.

The National Cup Tournament takes place after the Bank Windhoek Fistball League. It is the final event in the Namibia Fistball Association’s season calendar. The 2023 season will kick off again at SFC in February 2023. Before that, however, Michael Baas and Andreas Minz will call the extended men’s squad together in January 2023 for the third training camp in preparation for the upcoming World Cup in July 2023.

