Project enhances climate resilience of drought-stricken communities in Ozonahi Conservancy area through bush-based animal feeds production

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta officiated at the handover ceremony for the Bush to Feed project at the Ozonahi Conservancy Office under the CBNRM EDA Project that is implemented through the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia.

In his keynote address, Shifeta said that “Bush encroachment threatens natural habitats for animals and plants of the savannah ecosystem. Local bushes, such as blackthorn (Senegalia mellifera), are spreading massively at the expense of grass vegetation, especially in the Otjozondjupa Region. In Namibia, about 45 million hectares of agricultural land is infested with encroached bushes destroying the arable land and reducing its productivity”.

He further emphasized that farming communities and especially small farmers have the potential to contribute significantly to national food security as well as the national economic growth of this country. It is in our best interest to foster the conservation of our natural resources through a community-based natural resource management system as established by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Situated in the Okakarara Constituency, the Ozonahi Conservancy was funded to the tune of N$ 2,498,835 under the Ecosystem-Based Adaptation investment window under the Empower to Adapt (EDA) project, which is centred around Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community Based Natural Resource Management in Namibia (CBNRM EDA Project).

The Ozonahi Conservancy covers a total area of 320 400 Ha with an estimated population of 10,922 and approximately 90 villages. Residents of the conservancy derive their livelihoods from livestock farming with large and small stock, however, Farmers in the Ozonahi Conservancy area have been experiencing a decline in agricultural productivity due to a high rate of bush encroachment and the added pressure of overgrazing which has resulted in severe land degradation and mushrooming of Acacia mellifera (Omusaona/swart hark) in livestock grazing areas and this pile more stress to farmers be it socially, financially and environmentally.

The project aims to enhance the climate resilience of drought-stricken communities in the Ozonahi Conservancy area by producing bush-based animal feeds through bush thinning of indigenous problem encroacher species.

The project design is centred around the set-up of four mobile production points for the bush-

based animal feeds in the Conservancy area.

To date the project has benefitted 10,992 beneficiaries, bush harvesting equipment procured (4 Chainsaws and accessories, 4 Brush cutters and accessories, 4 Kalahari Chippers on trailers, 1 Agri Mixer Machine, 1 Pellet Machine), 1 John Deere Tractor with trailer procured, 1 storage facility constructed and recruited 25 community members to work as harvesters at these mobile units while an additional 5 people at the office to mix and package finished bush feed.

