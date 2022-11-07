Select Page

Progress in the development of cross-border tourism products within the /Ai /Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park assessed

Posted by | Nov 8, 2022 |

Progress in the development of cross-border tourism products within the /Ai /Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park assessed

The Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently sent a delegation to South Africa to assess progress in the development of cross-border tourism products and events within the /Ai /Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park and commitments that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The /Ai /Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is a cross-border park straddling the border between South Africa and Namibia. It was formed in 2003 by combining the Namibian /Ai /Ais Hot Springs Game Park and the South African Richtersveld National Park.

NWR Managing Director, Matthias Ngwangwama in a statement expressed excitement in efforts to revive the transfrontier commitment, highlighting how activities such as the desert night cycling activity that last took place in 2017, as well as desert kayak trails, brought about innovative and sustainable ways to raise funds for conservation activities in the /Ai/Ais-Richtersveld Transfrontier Park while creating short-term jobs and training opportunities.

“With the cycling race that involved competitors having to pedal day and night across the beauty of the /Ai /Ais National Park, we saw throngs of adrenalin hunters enjoying themselves and creating a strong marketing for Namibia and the park. We hope to see the same soon again. This means more revenue for Namibia in terms of tourism,” he said.

According to Ngwangwama, NWR as a member of the Joint Management Board as per the treaty is the national implementing agency in Namibia as per its mandate of managing tourism facilities in national parks.

The treaty is a commitment between the government of Namibia and the South African government to foster transnational collaboration and cooperation between the parties. This will facilitate effective ecosystem management in the area comprising Transfrontier Park.

 

Hits: 1

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Gondwana now offers online shopping on new website

Gondwana now offers online shopping on new website

16 October 2017

Hospitality looks at occupational health

Hospitality looks at occupational health

22 May 2015

Zanzibar luxury resort brings new meaning to “House by the Sea”

Zanzibar luxury resort brings new meaning to “House by the Sea”

7 August 2017

Air Namibia continues to operate without a substantive head, appoints interim CEO

Air Namibia continues to operate without a substantive head, appoints interim CEO

13 July 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<