20 Spitzkoppe-based craft artists’ get training thanks to Orano Mining

Posted by | Nov 8, 2022 |

Orano Mining Namibia has sponsored craft training for 20 Spitzkoppe-based craft artists facilitated by the COSDEF Arts & Craft Centre to the value of N$105,000.

The two-week training course kicked off at Spitzkoppe Village on 7 November and will cover creative art foundation training and craft technical training.

The training forms part of a more extensive training project that is expected to continue in 2023 to expand the skills base of the craft artists in this community.

Craft production is an important income-generating industry for this area due to the high number of international tourists visiting Spitzkoppe.

The skills development project is expected to have a positive impact on income levels for the artists directly, and potentially benefit a wider group of beneficiaries within the community indirectly.

The #Gaingu Conservancy and the Spitzkoppe Community Campsite assisted with arrangements and the venue.

 

